Tangen Biosciences has leased space in Branford.

The company will use the 616-square-foot industrial unit in a multitenant facility at 11 Sycamore Way. Tangen will be using the space to expand its bioscience company. Tangen Biosciences is a molecular diagnostics company that provides portable DNA detection.

The landlord is Gray Eagle Corp. Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, was the sole agent in the transaction

