BHHS Glastonbury Forms New Commercial RE Team

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties’ Glastonbury office has expanded its commercial presence with a newly formed team.

Rocco Gondek and Jason Kushner, both commercial real estate professionals, recently partnered to form The Gondek Group, specializing in commercial investment sales, tenant rep and leasing of retail, office and industrial properties.

Gondek brings a background of over 10 years in construction and real estate. For over 10 years, Kushner has worked in finance and real estate. Kushner also has a background of corporate mergers and acquisitions to optimize deal structure and valuation as well as experience managing a brokerage company.

The Gondek Group’s members are currently licensed in Connecticut and Massachusetts and expect to expand to Rhode Island in the near future.

