Waterbury Man Admits to Slew of Robberies in Three NE States

A Waterbury man pleaded guilty in Bridgeport to one count of armed bank robbery, and admitted that he committed a series of robberies in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Zachary Provost robbed the TD Bank at 121 Min St. in Southington, the TD Bank at 10 Gusabel Ave. in Nashua, New Hampshire, Key Bank at 232 West Main St. in Avon and Thomaston Savings Bank at 508 South Main St., among other gas station and convenience stores, according to court documents and statements.

Provost has been detained since his arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 19, at which time Provost faces a maximum prison term of 25 years.

