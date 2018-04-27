WalletHub Names Best Business Credit Cards for 2018

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Capital One, American Express and Wells Fargo were among the companies with some of the best credit cards for businesses in 2018, according to a recent WalletHub study.

Here are some of the reasons that WalletHub chose these brands and others from its analysis:

Chase Ink Business Preferred: WalletHub named this card as one of the best for initial bonuses. The Ink Business Preferred Card allows a business to score $1,000 towards travel expenses (when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards) just for using the card for a few months, and some of a business’ regular expenses also will be effectively subsidized.

Capital One Spark Cash for Business: WalletHub named this card as one of the best for cash back rewards. This card offers a hefty initial bonus: $500 for spending $4,500 within the first three months.

American Express SimplyCash Business Credit Card: WalletHub named this card as one of the best for big spenders. This no annual fee business credit card offers great cash back: 5 percent on the first $50,000 in combined purchases made per year at U.S. office supply stores and through U.S. wireless phone service; another 3 percent back on your first $50,000 in purchases per year in a category of your choice.

Capital One Spark Classic for Business: WalletHub named this card as one of the best for fair-credit rewards. This card minimizes fees and then exceeds expectations by offering an above-average cash back earning rate.

Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card: WalletHub named this card as one of the best for companies with bad credit. This card has low fixed costs, which is important for companies looking to repair credit, but also offers some rewards too.

Bank of America Business Advantage Cash Rewards Card: WalletHub named this card as one of the best for financing. If you want to use a business credit card for both funding and rewards-earning purposes, Bank of America is likely the best bet. The bank has consistently finished at the top in this annual WalletHub study.

Radisson Business Credit Card: WalletHub named this card as one of the best for hotel rewards. This card is great for travel because of its initial bonus, and if you’re a business owner who travels frequently, it will essentially pay for up to nine nights at popular chains like Radisson, Park Plaza and Country Inn. There is also a 40,000 bonus points reward on your account anniversary, providing another four free nights.

American Express Amex Everyday Credit Card: WalletHub named this card as one of the best for balance transfers. This card offers a $0 transfer fee (for 60 days from account opening) as well as 0 percent intro rates for both transfers and new purchases, and solid rewards as well.

Staples Business Credit Card: WalletHub named this card as one of the best for retail rewards. This card has a lucrative rewards program, 0 percent financing (deferred interest) and no annual fee, making it useful to small business owners with limited credit.

Capital One Secured Mastercard: WalletHub named this card as one of the best partially-secured cards. This card does not charge an annual fee and has the potential to be partially-secured, meaning your credit line may exceed the amount of your security deposit, thereby providing you with an emergency line of credit, if needed, and enabling you to maximize your available credit. This card is a good option for companies with bad or limited credit to consider.

