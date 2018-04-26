State Department Renews Contracts in Waterbury, New Britain

The state of Connecticut Department of Administrative Services has renewed property management service contracts with Konover Commercial Corp. (KCC) for properties located in Waterbury and New Britain.

Under this contract, KCC will continue to provide property management services for 55 and 395 West Main St. in Waterbury, as well as 10 Franklin Square in New Britain. The properties combined include nearly 190,000 square feet of office space and parking garages, and house offices of the Department of Children and Families, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Attorney General, Bureau of Pardons and Parole and Department of Revenue.

