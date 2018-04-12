State Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary of Fair Housing Act, Proposes New Legislation

Members of the state legislature and fair housing advocates from across Connecticut recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act, a key component of the Civil Rights Act of 1968.

In recognition of the historic anniversary, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proclaimed April 11 as “Fair Housing Day” in the state of Connecticut.

Malloy also introduced legislation this session (House Bill 5045) designed to promote housing choice and ensure local accountability for meeting the housing needs of all Connecticut residents.

“Affordable housing helps us attract a young workforce, keep seniors in our communities and provides opportunity for all residents,” Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said in a statement. “Opportunity for all should be the driver of investment, planning, and implementation of affordable housing – and every level of government has an important role to play.”

Tags: Fair Housing Act, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman