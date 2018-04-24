Simsbury Bank Sponsors Women’s Appreciation Event

Simsbury Bank announced it is a $2,500 sponsor of Malta House of Care Foundation’s “Celebrating Wonder Women 2018” event on May 9 at the Hartford Marriott Downtown.

The event honors Connecticut women who are improving their communities, either publicly or behind the scenes.

The Malta House of Care is an independent mobile medical clinic that provides free, high-quality primary health care to uninsured adults in Greater Hartford. On a van that travels to four neighborhoods (three in Hartford, one in East Hartford) on a weekly schedule, Malta provides physicals, radiology and testing, vaccinations, medication and health coaching at no cost to patients.

“We are proud to support the important work that Malta House of Care provides,” Ken Sklodosky, vice president and senior relationship manager at Simsbury Bank, said in a statement. “Like Malta House, Simsbury Bank strives to find and support individuals and organizations who increase the quality of life in their communities and bring real improvements to people’s lives.”

