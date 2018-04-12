SI Bank & Trust Hires New Manager

Savings Institute Bank & Trust recently welcomed Mary Conti as life insurance and annuity program manager.

Conti will be responsible for the many facets of the life insurance and annuity program offered by the bank through Vantis Life Insurance, including training and coaching of agents, and ongoing management and retention of the insurance portfolio.

“We’re excited to have Mary leading our life insurance and annuity program,” Nereida Braasch, vice president and branch administrator, Savings Institute Bank & Trust, said in a statement. “Her enthusiasm, coupled with her experience in coaching team members to excellence will be greatly beneficial to the bank.”

Conti brings over 20 years of banking experience, most recently from Chelsea Groton Bank, where she was a customer service specialist.

