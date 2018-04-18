Pearce’s Agents Recognized for Production Achievement

April 18, 2018

Pearce Real Estate named several agents that have earned the first quarter 2018 Production Achievement Award from the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors.

Eileen Smith from the North Haven/Wallingford regional office, The Popplewell Team from the Guilford office and Edgehill Realtors from the New Haven office received the awards.

The achievement award is granted on a quarterly basis to Realtors who have exhibited an overwhelming volume of real estate production based on a points system. Qualifying for the Achievement Award requires nine points during the quarter.

Related articles:


Tags: , ,


CR Daily

Pearce’s Agents Recognized for Production Achievement

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Commercial & Industrial Jepsen Says New Tribal Casino Still Needs Federal …
Banking & Lending KeyBank Originates $47M in Mortgage Financing for …
0