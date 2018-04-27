Pearce RE Names 2017’s Rookie of the Year

Pearce Real Estate named Stephanie Davis, residential agent in the Wallingford office, as Rookie of the Year for 2017.

Davis first joined Pearce Real Estate in 2006 and worked as office administrator of the Wallingford regional office and the commercial department, the marketing team and as a transaction coordinator for a top producing agent.

Davis “is well-deserving of this honor and we are all proud of her for the hard work, passion for the business, the knowledge she has assimilated, and her personable interaction with clients,” Barbara L. Pearce, CEO and president, said in a statement. “[She] has all the makings of a great agent and we wish her good fortune in the future.”

