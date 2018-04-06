PE Firm Offers CT $2B to Sell Public Properties

Chicago private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital has offered up to $2 billion to purchase various state and Hartford-owned properties and lease them back to the government, according to Bloomberg.

Kelly Donnelly, a spokeswoman for Gov. Dannel Malloy, told Bloomberg the governor would take the offer under advisement.

A Hartford spokesman said Mayor Luke Bronin is not actively considering a transaction like the one proposed by Oak Street.

Bloomberg reported that Oak Street’s offer would include an initial return of 7.25 percent, plus annual rent hikes of 1.5 percent.

Bloomberg noted prior examples of other cash-strapped states doing similar sale-leaseback deals, including Arizona.

