Payrailz Moves to Bigger Office to Accommodate Growth

Glastonbury-based Payrailz, a digital payments company offering secure bill payment and money transfer solutions to banks and credit unions, has moved its headquarters to a larger office to accommodate the company’s rapid growth strategy and momentum.

The new office is still in Glastonbury located at 95 Glastonbury Blvd.

“We are excited to relocate to a larger office space as it supports our company’s plans to further expand,” Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz, said in a statement. “The industry’s response to our vision has been phenomenal, so we are adding resources to ensure we deliver superior service to our clients. Our new headquarters will give us a more accessible and innovative space for our employees to stimulate more creative ideas as we look to fill a wide range of positions. We are certainly very excited about our prospects and we look forward to continuing to present new innovations to financial institutions.”

The new office is more than double the original office’s footprint, and will offer more work space for employees combined with an innovation lab and an open, flexible venue for client meetings and product demonstrations.

Payrailz uses artificial intelligence to deliver insights about consumers’ billing and payment accounts to make paying the bills easier.

By leveraging bank data, the application gets to know the consumer and makes recommendations that, with the user’s approval, will help streamline the bill-paying process, and ultimately greatly reduce – or even potentially eliminate – time spent paying bills.

The company last year raised $6.1 million in funding from First Data, Live Oak Ventures, Woodforest National Bank, Webster Bank and TTV Capital.

