Paid Family Leave Insurance Bill Narrowly Advances to House

Legislation creating a paid family and medical leave insurance program in Connecticut has narrowly cleared a key vote.

The General Assembly’s Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee voted 26-25 Tuesday to advance the legislation to the House. The vote came after the committee defeated a similar bill by one vote.

Democratic Rep. Patricia Billie Miller of Stamford, who oversees the bonding subcommittee, opposed the first bill because it borrowed $20 million in bonding to pay for start-up costs – a concept not presented to her subcommittee.

Miller ultimately supported the second bill after legislative leaders assured her borrowing would not be part of the final version, prompting questions from others about where the money would come from.

The program would provide up to 12 weeks of wages over a 12-month period.

