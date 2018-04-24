Ohio Man Targets Torrington Business in Email Compromise Scheme

An Ohio resident pleaded guilty in New Haven federal court to a fraud offense stemming from his role in a business email compromise scheme.

According to court documents and statements, Olumuyiwa Yahtrip Adejumo, his co-conspirator Adeyemi Odufuye and others targeted CEOs, CFOs, controllers and others at U.S. businesses using sophisticated cyber techniques to defraud the businesses.

As a result of this scheme, victimized businesses suffered more than $2 million in total losses. One company in Torrington lost more than $500,000.

In pleading guilty, Adejumo admitted that his participation in the scheme caused total losses of more than $100,000 to at least three victims in Ohio, Illinois and the District of Columbia.

Adejumo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 26, 2018.

He has been detained since his arrest on Nov. 16, 2017.

Odufuye was arrested in the United Kingdom where he was a student at Sheffield Hallam University in Sheffield, England. Odufuye was extradited from the U.K. to the U.S. and, on Jan. 3, 2018, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He is detained while awaiting sentencing.

