North Stamford Medical Assoc. inked a lease at 30 Buxton Farm Road in Stamford.

The Greenwich-based multispecialty practice is expanding to a new office. The landlord plans to help fund various cosmetic improvements and make accommodations for lab equipment.

Adam Cognetta, vice president of Choyce Peterson, represented the tenant and Ted Grogan of RHYS represented the landlord, MSIH LLC, in the transaction.

