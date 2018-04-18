Jepsen Says New Tribal Casino Still Needs Federal Approvals

Attorney General George Jepsen is warning Connecticut officials not to assume a planned tribal casino in East Windsor can open without formal federal approvals.

In a legal opinion released Tuesday, Jepsen says legislation passed last year by the General Assembly still requires the U.S. Department of Interior to approve proposed amendments to the revenue-sharing agreement between the state and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes before their new border casino can open.

With no federal approvals yet, the state and tribes have filed a lawsuit, claiming the amendments were “deemed approved” under federal Indian gambling laws.

Jepsen says making that assumption and allowing the casino to open could risk the underlying revenue-sharing deal, which grants Connecticut 25 percent of the slot machine revenues generated at the tribes’ two existing casinos.

Tags: Casino, George Jepsen, Mohegan