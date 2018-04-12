Ion Financial Appoints Three to Board of Corporators

Ion Financial elected three new corporators.

The individuals are John A. Pruchnicki Jr., president and managing partner, Coastal Carriers of Connecticut; Carlos A. Santos, attorney and partner, Fitzpatrick, Mariano, Santos, Sousa P.C.; and John Zinno, CPA and partner, BlumShapiro.

The board of directors contributes to the direction and strategy of the organization and the board of corporators serves as ambassadors and advocates for Ion Financial and its subsidiaries Ion Bank, Ion Insurance and Ion Investments.

“We are proud to have all of these business professionals help us preserve and promote our philosophy of building lifetime customer relationships” Charles J. Boulier III, CEO of Ion Bank, said in a statement.

