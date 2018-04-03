Home Depot Plaza Sold For $16.25M

The 135,643-square-foot Home Depot Plaza in Orange has been sold for $16.25 million.

CBRE’s national retail team represented the seller, Retail Properties of America Inc., and procured the private equity buyer, HD CT Investments LLC of North Haledon, New Jersey.

The center is 82 percent leased, with 25,000 square feet currently available.

“Home Depot Plaza provided a unique opportunity to purchase a value-add center on the heavily trafficked Route 1 corridor,” CBRE’s Jeffrey Dunne said in a statement. “We expect the buyer will fare well with the acquisition, due to its strong anchor providing stable income and additional upside opportunity.”

