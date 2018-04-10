Health-Conscious NYC-Style Pizza Chain to Open in Greenwich

SkinnyPizza, the New York City-based chain that offers a healthier take on traditional New York-style pizza, will open its first Connecticut location in Greenwich.

SkinnyPizza’s new location at 30 Greenwich Ave. is making its home in a building first constructed in 1875 and is part of the Greenwich Avenue Historic District listed on the National Historic Register.

“We are really excited to be opening a SkinnyPizza in the Greenwich community,” Skinny Pizza Franchisees and Greenwich residents Denis and Eleni Bouboulis said in a statement. “We fell in love with the SkinnyPizza concept and believe it’s a great addition to Greenwich Avenue.”

SkinnyPizza also offers a menu of pastas, salads and soups, all with a healthier take on traditional Italian favorites.

SkinnyPizza was founded in 2009 by Long Island veteran restaurateur and CEO Joseph Vetrano.

The Greenwich Avenue SkinnyPizza location will open in Connecticut on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Local politicians and members of the Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to conduct the ceremony. SkinnyPizza will offer pizzas for $1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to 500 customers who present a redeemable ticket onsite to celebrate the grand opening.

