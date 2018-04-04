Former Wells Fargo Branch Sold for $700K

A former Wells Fargo Bank branch in Hamden recently sold for $700,000.
Penny Wickey, principal of Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller, Wells Fargo Bank, and Stephen Press of Press|Cuozzo Commercial Services represented the purchaser, 2427 Whitney Ave. LLC.
The former bank facility, located at 2427 Whitney Ave.in Hamden’s central business district, consists of a free-standing 2,911-square-foot building with drive-through on .78 acres.
