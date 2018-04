A 12,000 square-foot building in East Haven has been sold for $625,000.

The location at 29 Baer Circle was the site of Tek-Motive Inc., run by the Moalli family, who closed the business.

Rich Lombardo of Pearce Real Estate represented the seller, Angela R. Moalli Trustee, and Bill Clark of The Geenty Group represented the buyer, Keith Russo from North Branford-based Russo Construction. Russo purchased the building for an investment.

