Energy Company Joins 5-Year Lease in Monroe

Alliance Energy LLC has entered into a new five-year land lease in Monroe.

The company joined the lease with The Florence G. Knees Revocable Trust for the Buck Stop gas station/convenience store on a portion of the property at 456 Main St. The off-market transaction is valued at $2.56 million.

Alliance, beginning first with its predecessor-in-interest Buckley Gasoline Distributors Inc., has occupied the property for over 25 years via a 1992 lease that recently expired. Alan M. Fischer of Fischer Commercial Real Estate brokered the transaction on behalf of the landlord.

