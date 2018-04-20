Doggy Day Care to Open in Wethersfield

The former Beaver Brook Animal Hospital and Veterinary Office has sold in Wethersfield.

The 3,800-square-foot commercial building at 60 Beaver Road has sold for $525,000. The property was built in 1987.

The new owners, Zenu Realty LLC, will convert the space into a doggy day care with plans to open in May or June of this year.

Luke Massirio of O,R&L Commercial represented the seller, Patrick Hallisey LLC, and the buyer was represented by Neil Howett of Berkshire Hathaway.

