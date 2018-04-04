Darien Rowayton Bank Officially Changes Name to Laurel Road Bank

April 4, 2018
Laurel Road, an online lender and FDIC-insured bank, officially announced today that Darien Rowayton Bank and its national online lending division will rebrand under the integrated national Laurel Road brand.

According to a statement, the decision represents a deep understanding of its customer base, best-in-class technology and industry-leading compliance and risk management.

For more than 10 years, Darien Rowayton Bank has cultivated a trusted community banking foundation on which to grow its business. The new institution hopes that the name change will serve as a manifestation of what the new Laurel Road has to offer – the security and exceptional service of a community bank, with the spirit and tech expertise of a fintech.

“Our strong, local foundation has enabled the bank to scale our online lending platform under the Laurel Road name, resulting in a national client base with exponential growth and great promise,” Alyssa Schaefer, CMO and head of product experience at Laurel Road, said in a statement. “As we continue to evolve our national offerings, our vision as a consolidated brand remains: to be the most trusted financial partner behind today’s determined professionals.”

In the past few months, the company has launched a national, online mortgage platform, surpassed $3 billion in student loan originations and completed its executive leadership team appointments.

According to the FDIC, the bank had over $600 million in assets as of the end of 2017 and three branches in Darien, Norwalk and Southport.

