Darien Rowayton Bank Officially Changes Name to Laurel Road Bank

“Our strong, local foundation has enabled the bank to scale our online lending platform under the Laurel Road name, resulting in a national client base with exponential growth and great promise,” Alyssa Schaefer, CMO and head of product experience at Laurel Road, said in a statement. “As we continue to evolve our national offerings, our vision as a consolidated brand remains: to be the most trusted financial partner behind today’s determined professionals.”

In the past few months, the company has launched a national, online mortgage platform, surpassed $3 billion in student loan originations and completed its executive leadership team appointments.

According to the FDIC, the bank had over $600 million in assets as of the end of 2017 and three branches in Darien, Norwalk and Southport.