Cormier Rises to SVP at First National Bank of Suffield

The First National Bank of Suffield promoted James Cormier to senior vice president of commercial banking.

Cormier has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. He began his career at the bank in 2007 as a commercial credit analyst, became an officer of the bank in 2011 and was promoted to vice president of commercial lending in 2015.

“In the 11 years that [Cormier] has been with the bank, he has consistently displayed skills and personal qualities that have allowed us to grow our commercial lending business,” Joseph Greco, president and CEO of The First National Bank of Suffield, said in a statement. “Those same qualities have resulted in steady career growth for [Cormier], who has responded to his increasing responsibilities with aplomb. I am both happy to acknowledge his promotion and eager to see what comes next.”

