CGB Foundation Invests in Multiyear Project to Revitalize Downtown Norwich

The Chelsea Groton Foundation will fund a multiyear project supporting the revitalization of Downtown Norwich through a Global City Initiative.

The program is designed to assist existing efforts to bring people together to participate in rich, diverse, multicultural experiences in Norwich and its surrounding communities. The initiative also aims to help assist entrepreneurs who are interested in occupying storefront spaces in the downtown area.

“Just like we’ve seen in many small towns throughout New England, the more activity there is in downtown areas, the better the commerce is. Similarly, having attractive and interesting storefronts helps to drive activity. What’s unique to Norwich however, is the incredible cultural diversity of its’ residents,” Michael Rauh, president and CEO of Chelsea Groton Bank, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with NCDC on the project, and hope that the Global City Initiative will help to bring together existing programming, improve awareness of all Norwich has to offer, and revitalize downtown Norwich through multicultural events, festivals and small business activity.”

The principal objectives of the Global City Initiative are to:

engage the strength of a diversity of population uniquely available in Norwich to the benefit of all.

fill empty spaces in a very impactful area of Norwich, concentrated in the downtown.

activate multiple different cultures into being a critical part of the resurgence of their new home community.

The overall project will occur in many phases over the next few years. Initially, the Chelsea Groton Foundation is partnering with NCDC to focus on increasing demand through cultural activities and by increasing occupancy of retail spaces downtown. Demand will increase by enhancing existing parades, ethnic food offerings, art galleries and other special. In order to increase occupancy of retail spaces, NCDC and the Chelsea Groton Foundation committee will identify the properties that should have a retail presence, determine what needs to be done to make them each viable spaces and assist entrepreneurs in getting set up in those spaces.

“This new funding and focus will add a creative new dimension to filling spaces and making downtown more vibrant for everyone,” Bob Mills of NCDC said in a statement.

