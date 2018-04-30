CBRE Names New Restaurant Practice Broker

Jessica Curtis has joined CBRE’s Stamford office as a senior vice president and leader of its restaurant practice for emerging concepts.

A 16-year commercial real estate industry veteran, Curtis most recently was a senior managing director at Newmark Knight Frank in Stamford. She is exclusive broker representing Norwalk-based Barteca Restaurant Group, parent of the bartaco and Barcelona Wine Bar brands, on its national expansion to 48 locations. She also represents Island Creek Oyster Bar, Row 34, Hawkers Asian Street Fare, James Beard nominee Bill Taibe and Caffe Nero.

At CBRE, Curtis will work alongside David Orkin, executive vice president and restaurant practice leader. In addition to her recent position at Newmark Knight Frank, she was previously an associate director at Cushman & Wakefield and worked at CBRE earlier in her career.

Tags: Barteca, CBRE Stamford, Jessica Curtis