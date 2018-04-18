Autonomous Vehicle Testing Program to Come to CT

Connecticut announced the launch of its Fully Autonomous Vehicle Testing Pilot Program.

Under the terms of the program, towns and cities that are interested in participating and allowing the testing of fully autonomous vehicles on their roadways must submit an application to the state. Upon review, up to four municipalities will be selected for participation.

As required under the law, the program includes strict standards on the testing of these vehicles, only allowing them to be conducted through limited and controlled testing areas. Participating municipalities will have to enter into agreements with autonomous vehicle testers.

The program is being administered by the Office of Policy and Management in consultation with the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, and the Connecticut Insurance Department.

“Make no mistake, autonomous vehicles are the future of transportation, whether it is people looking for a safer and easier commute, more efficient and cheaper commercial transit, more precise ride-sharing and for-hire services, or beyond,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said. “These vehicles are going to be part of our lives soon and we want to take proactive steps to have our state be at the forefront of this innovative technology. We are showing this industry and those around the country that we promote the development of these kinds of forward-thinking, technology-driven products in Connecticut. We cannot allow our state to be outpaced as this technology grows.”

