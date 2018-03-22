Westport Inn and Restaurant to Make ADA-Compliant Changes

The Inn at Longshore in Westport, the Pearl at Longshore Restaurant in Westport and the town of Westport have reached agreements with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to resolve allegations that the establishments were not operating in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The settlement agreements resolve an ADA complaint filed by an individual with disabilities alleging that the Inn at Longshore and Pearl at Longshore Restaurant were not accessible for individuals with physical disabilities. The inn, restaurant and town are in the process of making the changes required by the settlement agreements, which include increasing the accessibility of the entrance to the inn, doubling the number of accessible parking spaces, adding an accessible bathroom for use by restaurant patrons and visitors to the inn, providing guest rooms with communication features, ensuring the restaurant’s porch is accessible and increasing the number of accessible dining seats within the restaurant. The town of Westport and the Pearl at Longshore Restaurant will make improvements over the next six months and the Inn at Longshore will continue to make improvements over the next two years.

Tags: ADA, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Westport Inn and Restaurant