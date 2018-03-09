United Bank to Open First Branch in Stamford

Hartford-based United Bank is planning to open its first full service branch in Stamford.

The branch, which would be located at 415 Greenwich Ave., would be the bank’s 54th branch location within its Connecticut and Massachusetts footprint. It would be United Bank’s second location in Fairfield County; the bank opened a commercial loan production office on Green Farms Road in Westport in 2015.

The proposed branch includes multiple teller stations, ATM access, a conference room and private office space for branch managers and other bankers to consult with customers. In addition to retail banking activity, the branch provides a conduit to commercial and mortgage banking as well as financial advisory services.

“Our Fairfield County commercial banking team has been doing very well since we opened that LPO more than three years ago,” William H.W. Crawford IV, CEO of the bank, said in a statement. “By establishing a branch in Greenwich, we are directly responding to what our customers have been telling us: they want United Bank to have a greater physical presence in Fairfield County where they can conduct more of their banking activity.”

“This market has great demographics – among the best in the country – so we’re making sure we have lower Fairfield County covered and we look forward to enhancing our commercial, business and retail banking opportunities through this branch in Greenwich,” Crawford added.

Tags: New Branch, Stamford, United Bank