UConn Bond Sale Draws Strong Investor Interest

A $141.7 million University of Connecticut Student Fee Revenue Bond Sale drew strong individual investor demand, resulting in oversubscription in many maturities, state Treasurer Denise L. Nappier and Scott Jordan, UConn’s CFO and executive vice president for administration, announced yesterday.

During a two-day retail order period on March 12 and 13, individual investors placed a total of $59.5 million in orders, or 42 percent of the available bonds. The appeal to the investing public was so strong that the bonds were repriced to lower yields. The balance of the bonds were offered to institutional investors on March 14.

“Connecticut’s budget woes have been widely publicized lately and our bonds have experienced rating downgrades. Despite this, the investor response to this UConn bond sale was impressive and the pricing was reasonable,” Nappier said in a statement.

“I also would point out that the sale is a demonstration of the resolve to strengthen our flagship university, which is critically important given that an educated workforce is a key driver of the future financial health of Connecticut,” Nappier added.

The true interest cost for the special obligation student fee revenue bonds was 4.05 percent. The bonds are a special credit and rarely come to market – the last new money issue was in 2002. Paid for by university pledged revenue, the bonds are rated as high quality by Moody’s Investors Service at “Aa3” and by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings at “AA-.”

The bonds will primarily fund construction of a new Student Recreation Center on the Storrs campus and intramural, recreational and intercollegiate facilities for sports including soccer, ice hockey and baseball. They will be repaid with user fees and not state allocations or taxpayer dollars.

The State traditionally provides a special “retail-only” order period for individual investors. This is specifically designed to ensure that Connecticut citizens have the first priority to buy bonds that are exempt from federal and state income taxes, and that are attractive vehicles for savings for retirement, college and other personal financial goals.

In addition, retail orders from Florida residents, where many holders of Connecticut bonds reside, amounted to approximately $9.5 million.

The bonds are scheduled to close on March 29.

Tags: bond sale, State Treasurer Denise Nappier, UConn