Two Leases Signed in Newington Center

Newington-based Reno Properties Group brokered two leases recently with a behavioral health care provider and the Newington Board of Education.

Central Connecticut Therapy Services leased 1,580 square feet of space, while the Newington Board of Education leased 1,692 square feet. The latter secured the space for its human capital development department, which offers continued training and resources for the district’s school employees.

The landlord is G.K.N. Assoc., and Reno Properties Group was the sole broker in both transactions.

66 Cedar St. is a 27,500-square-foot, brick and glass office building located in Newington Center. Numerous professional tenants occupy the 3-story property, including a branch of Berkshire Bank and the city’s Probate Court office.

