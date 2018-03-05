Tribes to Join in Demolition Ceremony at Casino Site

Two Connecticut tribes that are proposing a jointly run casino in East Windsor are planning to participate in a demolition ceremony in the town.

Mohegan Tribal Chairman Kevin Brown and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler also plan to make an announcement at Monday’s event marking the demolition of the former Showcase Cinemas, the proposed site of the $300 million casino.

The two federally recognized tribes separately operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. They are planning the casino to compete with a new MGM Resorts casino scheduled to open in Springfield, Massachusetts, in September.

The General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee, meanwhile, has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on a bill sought by lawmakers from Bridgeport and New Haven that calls for a competitive process for developing a casino.

