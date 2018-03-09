Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Returns

A Waterbury man who ran a business preparing tax returns falsified information on his clients returns and netted more than $400,000 in unreported income.

Michael D. Mir, 41, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty in Hartford to a federal tax offense.

Mir prepared more than 3,300 federal tax returns for the 2012 through 2015 tax years through a tax return preparation practice he operated in Waterbury. He falsified information on numerous returns that he prepared for clients by either fabricating business expenses or by inflating deductible medical expenses. For the 2012 through 2014 tax years, Mir generated more than $400,000 in income from his business, deposited it into his personal bank account and did not report it. He reported only $18,500 in income from his tax preparation business on his 2014 return, and did not file a personal income tax return at all for 2015.

Through Mir’s scheme and the underpayment of his own taxes, the government reports a loss of $406,679.

Mir’s clients are required to resolve their own tax liability with the Internal Revenue Service.

He pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of three years, a fine of up to approximately $800,000, and restitution. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 1, 2018.

Tags: fraud, IRS, Michael D. Mir, Tax Prep, Waterbury