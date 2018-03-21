State’s Largest Pension Funds Beats Expectations in 2017

Connecticut’s two largest pension funds, the State Employees’ Retirement Fund (SERF) and the Teachers’ Retirement Fund (TRF), generated robust investment returns and net of expenses of 16.51 percent and 16.33 percent, respectively, for the 2017 calendar year, according to state Treasurer Denise L. Nappier.

These funds significantly outperformed their respective benchmarks by 74 and 63 basis points, respectively. In addition, each far exceeded their respective actuarial investment assumptions of 6.9 percent and 8 percent. Together, SERF and TRF represent 91 percent of the state’s pension and trust fund portfolio.

The Connecticut Municipal Employees’ Retirement Fund (CMERF), the state’s third largest fund, earned 14.53 percent, net of expenses, exceeding its benchmark by 50 basis points. CMERF has a healthy funding ratio of 86 percent, and it likewise significantly outperformed its investment return assumption of 8.0 percent.

The strong returns helped propel the overall value of the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds (CRPTF) – which include six pension plans and nine trust funds – to $34.4 billion, its highest level ever at the end of a calendar year. Overall, the CRPTF exceeded the investment performance of 70 percent of its peers, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service data.

The increase of $4.2 billion over the calendar year was comprised of investment gains of $3.5 billion and net positive cash flows into the CRPTF of $700 million. The 2017 SEBAC agreement to restructure the State Employees’ Retirement Fund and the lowering of the assumed rate of return from 8 percent to 6.9 percent contributed to the state’s required contributions exceeding distributions for payment of benefits for the first time since 1999.

“Our pension funds profited handsomely from the market’s performance. The soundness of our strategic, diversified approach to portfolio design has enabled us to achieve returns that more than doubled the actuarially assumed rates of return for SERF and TRF, and that was 80 percent higher than the assumed return for CMERF,” Nappier said in a statement.

Nappier described the pension funds’ performance as “a much-needed boost for the asset side of the pension fund ledger.” She continued, “This outperformance is especially needed at a time when the State is facing serious fiscal difficulties. When we perform above expectations, those gains can help trim the State’s pension contributions going forward.”

“Investment gains alone will not ensure the solvency of our pension funds. Passage of [the governor’s] proposal to restructure payments into the Teachers’ Retirement Fund will undercut a bond covenant that instilled the funding discipline we fought so hard to achieve,” Nappier said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy suggested a restructuring of payments into the TRF. Nappier challenged that plan, alleging it would constitute a technical default under a bond covenant – something that the state has never done. In a statement, Nappier said, “Once that line is crossed, the rating agencies may take a dim view of our promises, the consequences of which we will face for a generation. A recent report from Municipal Market Analytics confirms that any violation would be a ‘clear credit negative.’”

