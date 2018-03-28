State Adds 2.6K Net Jobs in February

The state of Connecticut added 2,600 net jobs in February, bringing total nonfarm employment to 1.692 million, according to figures recently released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nonagricultural employment in the state grew by 8,100 jobs year over year; the state added 3,800 jobs for the month of January 2018. The number of the state’s unemployed residents was estimated at 86,900 in February, up 100 from January.

“February job estimates show us the fourth consecutive month of job gains in Connecticut,” Andy Condon, director of the Office of Research, said in a statement. “We saw particular strength in construction and leisure and hospitality, both of which have shown mixed results in the last six months.”

Six of the ten major industry super sectors gained employment in February, while three declined and the trade, transportation and utilities super sector went unchanged.

Construction and mining led growing industries with 1,500 net new jobs (2.6 percent, 59,200 total jobs).

Leisure and hospitality was next with an increase of 1,100 jobs (0.7 percent, 155,800 total). Financial activities gained 700 (0.5 percent, 128,700). Educational and health services added 300 jobs (0.1 percent, 337,900 total). Both the other services (0.2 percent, 65,600) and government (0.04 percent, 230,800) super sectors contributed 100 net new jobs in February 2018.

On the decline were professional and business services dropped 1,000 jobs, (-0.5 percent, 220,100) in February and the manufacturing (-0.1 percent, 163,100) and information (-0.3 percent, 30,600) super sectors each lost 100 positions.

