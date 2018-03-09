Stamford Industrial Park Goes Green to Save Green

The Glenbrook Industrial Park, located in the northeastern Stamford, received funding from Connecticut Green Bank to install a 135 kW solar photovoltaic system for its roof.

The bank closed on Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing for the installation of the system, and projected savings for the property is expected to surpass $1 million.

The 181,216-square-foot manufacturing and industrial park building was originally constructed in 1938, and currently houses various artisans and light manufacturing firms.

Because there are manufacturers in the building benefiting from the energy improvements, the project received an Energy on the Line grant, which is funded through the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Manufacturing Innovation Fund.

The solar PV system was installed by 64 Solar, a commercial solar photovoltaic contractor firm headquartered in Westchester, New York. The system is projected to produce 162,000 kWh per year.

“The Green Bank is excited to see the impact of C-PACE on the businesses in this multitenant property,” Green Bank’s Vice President of Commercial and Institutional Programs Mackey Dykes said in a statement. “Property owners and tenants alike face many obstacles on their paths to success. Through C-PACE, we can help lower energy costs, allowing property owners to run more efficiently while having a greener footprint in the environment.

Tags: Connecticut Green Bank, Glenbrook Industrial Park, solar