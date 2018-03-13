SS&C Technologies Holdings Acquires CACEIS North America

CACEIS is known for its leading fund administration services and support for complex investment strategies. The acquisition will add 65 employees, servicing more than $15.8 billion in investment fund assets.

“I am very pleased for our clients to join SS&C, as our companies both share the same vision and passion for delivering quality service,” Jean-Francois Abadie, CEO of CACEIS, said in a statement. “We believe this move is very positive for the clients and our team, who will now have greater opportunities working with the leader in North American fund administration.”

“We are confident in SS&C and excited for the future of clients and employees of CACEIS North America,” Tina McInnis, CEO of CACEIS Canada, added in a statement. “We believe our clients will benefit from SS&C’s robust technology platform, while taking advantage of their enhanced capabilities and global reach.”

Park Sutton served as exclusive financial advisor to CACEIS in connection to the transaction. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.