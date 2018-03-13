SI Donates to Community Development Fund

Savings Institute Bank & Trust recently donated $5,000 to the Community Economic Development Fund (CEDF).

The CEDF was established in 1994 to help serve the needs of entrepreneurs and small business owners located in Connecticut’s low- and moderate-income communities. A primary goal of the CEDF is to help entrepreneurs and small business owners who are unable to obtain traditional financing due to poor credit, debt in excess of traditional lending standards or a lack of credit history. In addition to providing funding to business owners, CEDF offers educational guidance through its business education center.

“Small businesses are imperative to the success of our local economy and health of our communities,” Jonathan Wood, executive vice president and director of retail banking at Savings Institute Bank and Trust, said in a statement. “Over 95 percent of employers in the state of Connecticut are small business owners. The bank is proud to partner with CEDF to support the businesses that make Eastern Connecticut great.”

Tags: CEDF, Savings Institute Bank & Trust, SI Foundation