SI Bank & Trust Adds to Retail Lending Department

Anita Richard recently joined Savings Institute Bank & Trust as retail lending compliance manager.

She will be responsible for the oversight of compliance within the retail lending department, including the management of the portfolio, identifying and assisting in the development of new products, maintenance of procedures and the management of the quality control team members within retail lending.

Richard brings over 25 years of experience in banking, most recently as director of mortgage operations for Alden Credit Union, where she was also director of risk management for several years.

