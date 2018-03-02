Senators Back Bipartisan Gun Seizure Bill Based on CT Law

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham say they’re working together on federal legislation modeled in part after a Connecticut law allowing authorities to temporarily restrict troubled people from having access to guns.

Blumenthal is a Democrat and Graham is a Republican.

Blumenthal called the proposal Thursday “a major legislative breakthrough” that differs from other bills introduced since the shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

The bill allows law enforcement and family members to petition a court to restrict access to guns by people considered an imminent risk to themselves or others. Evidence of that risk must be presented.

Connecticut’s law passed in 1999 following a mass shooting at the state’s lottery headquarters. A handful of states, including Indiana, have similar laws.

