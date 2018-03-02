Senators Back Bipartisan Gun Seizure Bill Based on CT Law

By The Associated Press | March 2, 2018

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham say they’re working together on federal legislation modeled in part after a Connecticut law allowing authorities to temporarily restrict troubled people from having access to guns.

Blumenthal is a Democrat and Graham is a Republican.

Blumenthal called the proposal Thursday “a major legislative breakthrough” that differs from other bills introduced since the shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

The bill allows law enforcement and family members to petition a court to restrict access to guns by people considered an imminent risk to themselves or others. Evidence of that risk must be presented.

Connecticut’s law passed in 1999 following a mass shooting at the state’s lottery headquarters. A handful of states, including Indiana, have similar laws.

0