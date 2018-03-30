SBA Names 2018 Businesses of the Year

April M. Lukasik, president and CEO of Bright & Early Children’s Learning Centers of North Branford, has been named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2018 Connecticut Small Business Person of the Year, the SBA’s top award, according to an a statement from SBA’s Connecticut District Director Anne Hunt.

“We are extremely excited to honor a truly amazing line up of small business owners and champions this year,” Hunt said in a statement. “It is important to recognize these outstanding small businesses in the state as they are the job creators, innovators and the fabric of our local communities!”

The 2018 Connecticut SBA honorees also included:

Brian Weinstein, CHAPCO, Chester; Region 1 & Connecticut Manufacturer of the Year

Charles Buck Jr., Buck’s Spumoni Co. Inc., Milford; Region 1 & Connecticut Family-Owned Small Business

Dennis Nash, Control Station Inc., Manchester; Exporter of the Year

Erin Emmons, Lucky Taco Cantina and Tap Room, Manchester; Woman-Owned Small Business

Marilyn Ortiz, Borinquen Bakery, New Britain; Minority-Owned Small Business

Nicholas W. Wright, Unlimited Fun LLC, Prospect; Veteran-Owned Business of the Year

Linda Longboardi, ReGift the Wrap LLC, Glastonbury; Home-Based Business of the Year

Alyssa DeMatteo, Wildflour Confections, Seymour; Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Stefanie Toise, At Once LLC, Vernon; CT Microenterprise Award

Aaron M. Bohigan, Webster Bank; Financial Services Champion

