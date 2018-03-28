Pearce Provides Meal for Residents of New Haven’s Ronald McDonald House

Pearce Real Estate employees recently raised funds to provide dinner to residents of the Ronald McDonald House in New Haven.

Judi Starno and Diane Shea, residential sales associates of the Wallingford regional office, along with member of the Catholic Charity League of New Haven, coordinated efforts for the meal which fed 35 residents earlier this month. Food was catered by Café Romeo, a local restaurant in New Haven, and light snacks were provided by Pearce for when families spend long hours at the hospital.

The Ronald McDonald House is a temporary “home away from home” for families of children who are being treated at nearby hospitals and health care facilities.

Tags: Health Care, Pearce Real Estate, Ronald McDonald House of New Haven