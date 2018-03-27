Meriden Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

The owner of a Meriden transportation broker firm admitted to defrauding four manufacturing companies.

Digby Kerr, 50, of Meriden, pleaded guilty in New Haven to one count of wire fraud.

According to court documents and statements, Kerr owned and operated Transportation Cost Management LLC (TCM), which was in the business of brokering shipping contracts between manufacturers and trucking companies.

In pleading guilty, Kerr admitted that, between approximately December 2016 and April 2017, he and TCM failed to remit $603,489.30 in payment funds that TCM received from four manufacturers to the trucking companies that transported goods for those victim manufacturers. TCM, at Kerr’s direction, emailed confirmation reports to the victim manufacturers that falsely represented that the manufacturers’ payments had been properly forwarded to the trucking companies.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Sentencing is scheduled for June 18. Kerr was released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

