Litchfield Bancorp Appoints AVP, Branch Manager

Litchfield Bancorp recently appointed Laura Berendsohn as assistant vice president and branch manager of its Washington Depot office.

“We are thrilled to have Laura helping us to grow our Washington office and work with members of that community,” Thomas J. Villanova, president and CEO of Litchfield Bancorp, said in a statement.

Berendsohn is a current ambassador for the Washington Business Association and a volunteer with the New Milford High School football team.

Tags: Litchfield Bancorp, Washington Business Association, Washington Depot