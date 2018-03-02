Health Services Provider Joins Old Saybrook Business Park

Whole Health Wellness LLC has leased an office in The Old Saybrook Business Park.

The tenant will use the 233-square-foot office at 139 Mill Rock Road. The company provides individual personal fitness training, Reiki training and other health related services.

There are currently eight separate and diverse businesses headquartered in the business park.

The landlord is Mill Rock Leasing LLC.

Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group was the sole agent in the transaction.

Tags: health services, Old Saybrook Business Park, The Geenty Group