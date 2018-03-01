Hartford HealthCare and Tufts Create Insurance Company

Hartford HealthCare and Tufts Health Plan announced yesterday the creation of a new health plan through the formation of a joint venture, CarePartners of Connecticut Inc. This is the first collaboration of its kind in Connecticut.

The new company’s stated purpose is to help increase the amount of coordination between a patient’s doctors.

CarePartners of Connecticut will offer Medicare Advantage plans to eligible beneficiaries, pending approval by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

“This new partnership represents an important chapter in a larger story about the exciting shift occurring across the American health care delivery system – for providers and health plans to create meaningful partnerships to make care more accessible, consumer friendly, affordable and ultimately more coordinated,” Elliot Joseph, CEO of Hartford HealthCare, said in a statement.

This is the second joint venture for Tufts Health Plan, which launched Tufts Health Freedom Plan in New Hampshire in 2015.

“Our partnership with Hartford HealthCare comes at a very important time in the quickly shifting health care landscape, where providing the highest quality care to our members while effectively managing costs is critical,” Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan, said in a statement.

