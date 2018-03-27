Greenwich Health Care Finance Company Makes Acquisition

CNH Finance LP specializes in middle-market and lower-middle-market asset-based lending, providing clients with working capital up to $20 million to better position them for future growth.

The health care team of Triumph Healthcare Finance includes Jennifer Sheasgreen, who previously served as president of Triumph Healthcare Finance and will be named managing director and head of health care finance for CNH Finance. It also includes Edward Kauffman, who previously served as senior vice president, national sales manager and will now hold the same title for CNH Finance.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Triumph Healthcare Finance will be integrated into CNH Finance, but will continue to be based out of Portland.

“We are very excited to welcome Triumph Healthcare Finance and their clients to CNH, and look forward to the expertise that Jennifer and Edward will bring to the team,” Tim Peters, principal of CNH Finance, said in a statement. “In the increasingly complex environment of healthcare financing, we are confident that this acquisition will expand our capabilities and position CNH Finance LP as the ‘go to’ healthcare lender in the country.”

“We look forward to joining CNH Finance LP and working alongside such an experienced team, allowing us to bring a strong and tailored working capital solution to our clients,” added Jennifer Sheasgreen, president of Triumph Healthcare Finance.