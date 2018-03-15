Global Tech Firm to Open Innovation Hub in Hartford

Global consulting and technology firm Infosys will open its next technology and innovation hub in Hartford. The $20.6 million project will see the creation of 1,000 tech jobs in the state’s capital city by 2022.

The Connecticut Technology and Innovation Hub will have a special focus on insurance, health care and manufacturing. It will serve as the global hub for Infosys’ InsurTech and HealthTech efforts.

“Today marks yet another landmark day in Connecticut’s economic development efforts, at a time when our investments are bringing new life and vigor to our Capital City,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement. “I am thrilled to welcome Infosys to Connecticut and congratulate them on their decision to establish a technology and innovation hub in Hartford. Connecticut’s tremendous assets and talent pipeline continue to attract high caliber companies to the state, and I look forward to the value that Infosys will bring to our business community.”

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Connecticut and to create 1,000 technology jobs in the state,” Ravi Kumar, president of Infosys, said in a statement. “This investment will further strengthen our ability to serve clients’ needs throughout the New England region and expand the local workforce to help our clients compete in the rapidly digitizing insurance, health care and manufacturing sectors. Hartford’s position as the Insurance Capital of the World, paired with Connecticut’s world-renowned academic institutions, will place Infosys in close proximity to valued clients and accelerate the recruitment of highly-skilled local talent.”

Infosys inaugurated its first technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis and has announced plans for another in Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as a design and innovation hub in Providence, Rhode Island.

As part of the company’s establishment of the hub in Hartford, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development will provide up to $12 million in grants after certain job creation milestones are met through Malloy’s First Five Plus Program. In addition, the company is eligible to receive up to $2 million in training grants to support partnerships the company creates with local education organizations. State funding will be used for the purchase of computer and office equipment, leasehold improvements and training. The company is also eligible for additional assistance if it significantly exceed 1,000 jobs, and the incentives in place can support up to 2,000 jobs.

