Former Enfield Official Pleads Guilty to Stealing Government Funds

The former head of the Enfield Community Development Corp. pleaded guilty to a conspiracy offense related to the theft of government funds.

Darrin Lamore was the executive director of ECDC, a nonprofit that oversees economic development projects in Enfield, primarily in the Thompsonville section of the town. ECDC is supported with federal funds administered by the state of Connecticut. From June 2012 to October 2015, Lamore conspired with an employee of the town of Enfield to take funds intended for economic development in Enfield and apply them to his own salary. The conspirators repeatedly falsified records in order to maintain funding for the ECDC.

Through this scheme, Lamore stole more than $95,000.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft from a program receiving federal funds, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Lamore was arrested on a criminal complaint on Feb. 16, 2018. He is released on a $25,000 bond pending sentencing.

